Ring of Honor TV 6/8/23

From the Universal Studies in Orlando, Florida. with Ian Riccaboni, Nigel McGuinness, & Caprice Coleman are on commentary.

Match #1. Christopher Daniels vs. Kyle Fletcher

Fletcher back flips out of a wrist lock and grabs one of his own. Daniels grabs a headlock and refuses to let go here. Shoulder block by Fletcher. Make that two. Three. Trio of arm drags by Daniels but Fletcher responds with a big body slam. Daniels fights back with elbows before locking in a kravat. Knee drop by Daniels and some heavy chops to the spine. Both men trade elbows as Daniels blocks a suplex initially but Fletcher eventually gets it. Flying forearms by Fletcher and an arm ringer back suplex. Two count. Fletcher runs into a Daniels dropkick and follows up with a Michinoku Driver! Two count. Daniels counters a charging Fletcher with a single arm DDT and gets a two count. Koji Clutch by Daniels but Fletcher is able to reach the ropes. Daniels with some more elbows to the spine before hitting the ropes and both men clothesline each other. Elbows for days now in the center of the ring before Fletcher misses a clothesline and Daniels counter with a German suplex. Saito suplex by Daniels! Daniels looks for the uranage but Fletcher rolls out and hits the running enziguiri in the corner. Tombstone by Fletcher countered into a roll up by Daniels for two. Angel’s Wings attempt by Daniels but Fletcher back body drops him. Hammerlock into the tombstone by Fletcher and that’ll do it!

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Rating: ***. Perfectly acceptable pro wrestling match. Nothing fancy, just a lot of back and forth storytelling that made a ton of sense. Good stuff.

Match #2. Matt Sydal vs. Zack Clayton

Step-up hurricanrana by Sydal gets two. Spinnin back kick to the stomach by Sydal and a clothesline by Clayton. Spinning back kick to the face now by Sydal gets two. Standing twisting moonsault by Sydal and Karter distracts Sydal, allowing Clayton to catch him with an anti-air powerslam! Two count. Ground and pound by Clayton here. Sydal reverses Clayton into a swinging DDT. Diving Meteora off the top and this one is over .

Winner: Matt Sydal

Rating: *3/4. Not bad here but not long enough to mean anything. Clayton is showing some promise.

Match #3. Dralistico w/ Jose the Assistant vs. Willie Mack

Dralistico declines the Code of Honor and hits a tope to the outside. Dralistico now throws Mack into the steps a bunch before rolling Mack inside and coming off the ropes with a springboard senton for two. Dralistico fakes the Bull’s Horns and superkicks a seated Mack in the corner. Mack gets whipped into the corner but handstands, twerks, and then hits a running Shining Wizard! Dralistico rolls to the outside but he’s not safe as Mack hits a running somersault dive to the outside. Mack rolls Dralistico back in but Jose grabs Mack’s leg, allowing Dralistico to take advantage. Double stomp off the top to a prone Mack. Two count. Dralistico challenges Mack to a chop-off, and Mack accepts as both men lay their stuff in the center of the ring. Big elbow by Mack but a corkscrew kick in return by Dralistico. Spinning leg lariat by Mack and both men are down! Kick and knee combo by Dralistico but he runs into a Samoan drop by Mack as both men ar down. Kip up by Mack! Moonsault by Mack gets two. Mack heads up top for a frog splash but catches only knees! Ripcord knee strike and a shining wizard by Dralistico get two! Mack shoves Dralistico into the ropes and hits a huge pop-up elbow strike. Jose gets on the apron as Dralistico goes low and hits the Incinerator Knee for the finish.

Winner: Dralistico

Rating: ***1/2. Heck of a match here as Dralistico is really getting a chance to shine and separating himself from the rest of LFI. Willie Mack, on the other hand, is unreal with what he can do in the ring and that made for a heck of a lot of fun here.

Tony Khan announces Matt Sydal will wrestle Samoa Joe next week for the ROH TV Title. Tony also says that we have new additions to the ROH Board of Directors. The first signee is… Stokely Hathaway! Stokely loves the fans and Tony and his family and ROH and AEW.

The other Director is… Jerry Lynn! Lynn thanks Tony and says he won’t be disappointed.

Match #4. NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Rachael Ellering

Both women exchange wrist locks and head locks. Low crossbody by Willow gets two. Snap suplex by Willow as she holds on and hits a second one before finishing the trio with a fisherman’s suplex for two. Both women trade chops now as Willow hits a running clothesline in the corner. Running splash in the corner by Ellering and an STO right into a springboard leg drop for two. Arm ringer to the mat followed by a dropkick and a senton by Ellering. Two count. Ellering with some hard chops in the corner but Willow responds with some of her own. Willow cartwheels out of an Irish whip and connects with an enziguri. Running splash in the corner and a lariat, followed by a shotgun dropkick off the middle rope for two. Short-arm clothesline by Willow. Make that two. Ellering ducks a third one before sending Willow into the ropes and catching her with a Bossman Slam on the return. Two count. Ellering hits the ropes but Willow responds with the POUNCE! Cannonball in the corner by Willow gets two. Spinebuster by Willow and a Camel Clutch. Ellering taps!

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Rating: **3/4. Really cool to see Rachel Ellering here and she had a heck of a showing for herself. Willow is on a roll right now and I like the addition of the Camel Clutch as a finisher.

Match #5. ROH World Six-man Championship Proving Ground Match: The Embassy (c) vs. Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, & Marcus Kross

Isom and Cage start. Isom uses his speed to evade Cage before getting caught coming off the top. Isom gets free and hits a dropkick but Cage flapjacks him before tagging Toa. Toa destroys Isom with a huge biel as Cheeseburger comes in and gets run over as well. Toa sends Kaun into Cheeseburger in the corner. Kaun with a Bossman Slam of his own for two. Hard chops in the corner by Kaun. Cross gets the tag but eats a huge lariat. Buckle bomb by Cage to Cross. Open the Gates to Cross and this one is over.

Winners: The Embassy

Rating: *. Barely more than an enhancement match and that’s what it should have been.

Match #6. Mercedes Martinez vs. Vertvixen

Single leg dropkick by Vertvixen but Mercedes responds with a boot to the face. Seated abdominal stretch by Mercedes gets a two count. Vervixen fights out of a suplex but Mercedes responds with palm strikes to the chest and a big elbow to the face. Saito suplex by Mercedes but Vertvixen rolls to the apron and trips up Mercedes. Rolling Stunner by Vertvixen and a Blue Thunder Bomb. Two count. Mercedes fights out of a fireman’s carry and hits a German suplex. Running back elbow in the corner and the Anarchist Suplex gets a long two count. Diving forearm to the back of the head by Mercedes and the Brass City Sleeper forces Vertvixen to tap.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez

Rating: *3/4. Vertvixen is progressing nicely and these matches will do nothing but help her along the way .

Match #7. Griff Garrison vs. Lee Moriarty

Griff Garrison is returning from injury apparently, and the fans give him a “welcome back” chant. Moriarty cartwheels over Garrison and hits a side kick to the stomach but runs into a big boot. Moriarty hammerlocks the shoulder and runs Garrison into the turnbuckle. Twice. Garrison fires up with clotheslines, big boots, and a body slam now. Big Stinger Splash in the corner and a bulldog fake out into a clothesline. Garrison catches a jumping Moriarty into a powerslam. Head scissor takeover by Garrison and a rolling elbow for two. Garrison looks for a fireman’s carry but Moriarty goes to the eyes and rolls through while holding the tights for the win.

Winner: Lee Moriarty

Rating: **. Not a bad showing here for Garrison, despite an awkward moment here or there. More wins for Moriarty are always a good thing.

Match #8. Robyn Renegade vs. Kiera Hogan

Hogan quickly gets the upper hand with the curb stomp leg drop. Hogan runs into a big boot and Renegade posts her before delivering some boots in the corner. Top wrist lock by Renegade but Hogan fights out. Renegade lights up Hogan with some chops in the corner. Hogan fights back with a bunch of her own and now both women are trading. Elbows by Hogan and a pair of running body blocks. Running hip attack in the corner by Hogan and a sliding boot to the face. Renegade rolls outside and it’s an attempt at twin magic, but Hogan takes them both out. Tear Drop Suplex by Hogan but Renegade blocks it and delivers a high kick. Two of them. That’ll do it.

Winner: Kiera Hogan

Rating: *1/4. This was here.

Athena attacks after the bell with a kendo stick but Hogan gets the upper hand and takes the stick. Hogan wears out Athena with the stick, who throws a temper tantrum.

Match #9. Shane Taylor & The Workhorsemen vs. The Dark Order

Silver delivers some roundhouse kicks to Taylor to start. Running European uppercut by Silver and the Dark Order beat on him in their own corner. Reynolds attacks Taylor with some forearms and a dropkick but Taylor catches a crossbody and Reynolds gets free again. Henry kicks out Reynolds feet behind the referee’s back from the outside. Henry tags himself in and twists the neck of Reynolds with his feet as Drake comes over the top with a senton. Drake in now with some hard chops that floor Reynolds. Reynolds fights back with some of his own but Drake with a big side suplex as Taylor hits a running splash. Huge elbow from Taylor and Drake hits a running cannonball in the corner. Tag team Tower of London and a double stomp from Henry! One, two, no! Uno gets the tag and he cleans house with chops and elbows. Big boot to Drake and a palm strike to Henry. Pair of short-arm clotheslines to Henry. Brainbuster by Uno but Taylor makes the save and tags himself in. Henry and Uno go toe-to-toe in the center now, with Uno telling him he’s not done yet. Uno hits the deck after a pair of hard rights and Drake is in before inadvertently catching Taylor with a single leg dropkick in the face. Sky High to Drake from Uno and a right hand to Henry. Reynolds is in and it’s the Windmill (?) from Dark Order. Rolling elbow into the enziguiri into the German suplex into the cutter by Dark Order to Drake and this one is over.

Winners: The Dark Order

Rating: **3/4. Two really entertaining teams here and I wish they had about twice as much time. I want to see more from the Workhorsemen and Taylor, though.