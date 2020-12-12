On last night’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown number one title contender Carmella revealed a new associate who accompanies her to ringside. That man has been identified as NXT upstart Akeem Young, who would confirm his involvement later on Twitter.

Young writes ,”Yeah my Friday Night went great,” along with a clip of SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks hitting him with a lungblower and her signature Banks’ Statement submission hold. This all broke down from a contract signing for Carmella and Banks to hype their TLC pay per view showdown.

Check out Young’s tweet below.