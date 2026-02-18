Show: Wrestling Epicenter ( www.wrestlingepicenter.com )

Guest: Bryce Saturn

Date: 02/17/2026

Your Host: James Walsh

Bryce Saturn is young, talented, and knows it! The brash young man from Queen Creek, Arizona is already packing the gold of Impact Zone Wrestling and this will by no means be the final gold belt he’ll win.

Impact Zone Wrestling returns to Bullshooters Live on February 21st for MONSTER! Monster is a Royal Rumble style battle royal to crown the number one contender to the championship belt. Also on the card, former TNA Knockouts Champion the “Undead Bride” Su Young in action! Bryce Saturn defends against Ocean Avery! And so much more!

Get Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/izw-monster-live-pro-wrestling-featuring-su-yung-sponsored-by-3d-sports-tickets-1861564973949?discount=SLAYERCheck Out IZW on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/izwwrestlingaz

You can check out the interview with Bryce Saturn below on YouTube. But, don’t forget to check out www.WrestlingEpicenter.com for more content like this! We appreciate you! Help us out by coming by and seeing what we have to offer!

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/13HR_VkYDhE

BRYCE SATURN:

On winning the IZW Championship:

“I’m not sure if it is common knowledge but I was there when the IZW Championship was unveiled at Nav 30. I said then that I would one day hold that championship. When it happened, it was the culmination of so many things all at once. Having it happen at the Navjo Warrior’s retirement show was a full circle moment for me. Yeah, it feels great to be the champ! It feels great to know that I have the promotion on my back. Honestly, I’m honored. It feels great!”

On being the face of Impact Zone Wrestling:

“It is new for me to be the face of Impact Zone Wrestling. I have had this opportunity with WrestleDrag. But, this is the first time I’ve been in this position in IZW. I’m excited to get the opportunity to show that this is where I belong.”

On the growth of Arizona Independent Wrestling:

“Oh, it is awesome! I was unaware of Arizona independent wrestling before 2018 when I attended my first indy event – Courtesy of the Navajo Warrior, by the way, just to illustrate the ties between us. But, I have seen it grow and become a real hot bed for indy wrestling. You know, I don’t think a lot of people know how much of a hot bed Arizona has become. When people think about independent wrestling, they largely think of places like the Northeast. But, they don’t really think about Arizona until you come here and you experience it and see how many quality promotions there are here in this state. There’s IZW, WrestleDrag, PCW, AWF… On and on! Everybody put in the work and it is awesome to see!”

On how he found pro wrestling:

“I was living in an apartment complex and one of my best friends at the time had WWE 2K12 for the Playstation 3. Yes, that was the newest game at the time! And, we played it all the time! I would always pick John Cena. It was a great time! Then, he showed me Monday Night RAW. It was the week before RAW 1000. I don’t know if anybody remembers this episode but it was the one where Daniel Bryan proposed to AJ Lee and it was CM Punk and the Big Show in the main event. John Cena announced his cash in and I was like, “What is going on!” Then, RAW 1000 and I think it was that show… It was Punk versus Cena, two of my all time favorites… I think it was that show that I knew that I fell in love!”

On when he knew he wanted to be a wrestler:

“I don’t think it was that night that I knew I wanted to be a wrestler. That happened a little later when I got my own game and I created myself in the game and I was like, “Wait a minute, I think I want to do this in real life!””

On who trained him:

“I would say Charles Cassus is my main trainer. He’s taught me so much about wrestling but also so much about life. I remember watching an interview with Randy Orton and Randy Orton was saying the exact same things that my trainer was telling me. I knew I was getting top tier training! We still watch tape. He still gives me advice and I always want it. I would not be the wrestler I am today without him. The cool thing is, he wasn’t just my trainer and then turned me out and I moved on to another trainer. He’s still giving me advice and if I can get advice that I could get from the tippy top of the industry, I’m never going to stop asking him! He’s a one of a kind trainer and a one of a mind mentor, for sure!”

On others who have helped mentor him:

“Evan Daniels has been a mentor. He’s taught me a bunch. We should put Navajo Warrior in that mentor/trainer category. He’s taught me so much. He was even teaching me things even before I officially became a wrestler. He was my introduction. He was the one who showed me what it means to be a professional wrestler. He has got a wonderful family.He’s the definition of leading by example. You will never hear him say, “I’m a 30 year veteran. I know what I’m talking about.” When he walks into a locker room, he just has respect from everybody because he’s earned it! I can honestly say that I am crafted by the best! (laughs)”

On his long time IZW rival Evan Daniels:

“I’m not going to focus on the bad things he’s done to me over the past couple of years. Instead, I’ll tell you that he’s earned my respect. He has been a mentor and honestly, I think his stuff right now is better than it has ever been. he’s still getting better! Back when I first started and I was just doing things like ring crew and camera work, I would look at Evan Daniels and be like, “Dang, look at this guy! This is the guy I’m trying to be!””

On the Long Live the King title win over Evan Daniels:

“It was so many things coming together at once. It was me finally winning the IZW Title, it was Navajo Warrior’s night, it was Final Destination finally coming back together after so much time. It was a little overwhelming, honestly! Overwhelming in every positive way. It was great, also, having the crowd on my side cheering me on even after how many times I came up a little short. On

On the experience facing off with Nick Nemeth in an IZW ring:

“I have never shared the ring with someone who had that king od control over the crowd. He wasn’t even doing anything crazy. He was just doing his thing! But, his aura and how he carried himself. He had more of a connection with the crowd than anyone I’ve ever been in the ring with I could only strive to have that kind of connection.”

On being compared to MJF:

“I’ll take that as a compliment. A lot of people see hima s “the guy” in professional wrestling because of what he’s doing in AEW. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t take inspiration from him. With that said, if there is anything I can do to separate myself from those comparisons, I’m going to do it. I’m not in wrestling to be another MJF. I’m in wrestling to be the best as Bryce Saturn.”

On facing Ocean Avery at IZW Monster on February 21st:

“Ocean Avery has been undefeated in IZW for over a year. But, I’m out to prove that I am the best professional wrestler in the state of Arizona. The only way to prove that is by beating the best. Like you said earlier, “To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.” I’m here to beat everyone who says that they’re the best to prove myself as the best. This match has those implications. And, it is for the IZW Title, it is for the WrestleDragon title. And, what you can expect is for Bryce Saturn to prove once again that he is the best professional wrestler in the state of Arizona!”