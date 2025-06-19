Order 4 are going to remain Order 4.

For now.

Although there has been trouble brewing between Mustafa Ali and The Great Hands’ member Jason Hotch in recent weeks, the group remains a cohesive unit consisting of Ali, Hotch, John Skyler and Tasha Steelz.

And contractually, things are able to stay that way for the foreseeable future.

Jason Hotch’s contract with TNA Wrestling was nearing expiration in recent weeks, and in a new interview with PWInsider.com, the 28-year old rising star confirmed that he has inked a new deal to remain with the promotion.

“A lot went into where I was gonna re-sign when my contract came up,” Hotch said. “John Skyler and I, we’ve really formed a solid brotherhood. I can confidently say he’s probably one of my best friends I’ve ever made in the business, let alone outside of it. I talk to him about very personal things—he probably knows me better than anybody in the locker room, as it probably should be with a tag partner.”

Hotch continued, “He made the decision to re-sign with TNA practically for me and my family. We both feel like we still have a lot to offer as a tag team. But I’m also really enjoying where this Order 4 thing is going. Being able to sit alongside Mustafa Ali—I really think he’s one of the brightest minds in the business. I just try to be a sponge the whole time. I still have a lot to learn. Every day’s a school day.”

