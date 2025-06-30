John Cena is receiving honors all over the place.

In addition to toting the Undisputed WWE Championship, “The Greatest of All-Time” was given some new gold to add to his collection by executives connected with Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia.

Following his final appearance for WWE in Saudi Arabia at the WWE Night Of Champions 2025 premium live event this past weekend at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Cena was given a sword-style plaque in a special presentation after the big show on June 28.

“In honor of his final year in the ring, Riyadh Season presented a special plaque to wrestling legend John Cena,” the announcement read.

Punk defeated longtime career rival CM Punk in his final WWE match in Saudi Arabia at the 6/28 WWE Night of Champions premium live event. After the 6/28 show, Cena has only 15 dates remaining on his “The Last Time Is Now” year-long WWE retirement tour.