As noted, “Road Dogg” Brian James took part in a virtual signing this week alongside his former New Age Outlaws tag-team member Billy Gunn.

In addition to the highlights from the appearance we published here earlier today, which featured the WWE Hall of Fame legend and former WWE creative team member talking alongside the current AEW producer about the real reason he quit WWE and the possibility of going to AEW, Road Dogg also spoke about other relevant pro wrestling-related subjects.

Among them are the chances of Vince McMahon returning to WWE at WrestleMania 42, past talks behind-the-scenes in WWE about bringing in MJF, as well as the controversy over Chelsea Green and backlash to comments about her by Michael Hayes on WWE Unreal on Netflix.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the appearance where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to WWE at WrestleMania 42: “Hmm, I have no idea. Y’all are making me smile [said in reaction to Billy Gunn saying “Oh! That sounded a little like insider. Oh!! That sounded a little insider.”]

On if there were past talks in WWE about bringing in MJF: “Yes, a couple times. We didn’t do it. It was always at a pivotal time and he always had something better to fall down on.”

On controversy over Chelsea Green and the backlash from WWE Unreal: “I wanted Zoey Stark — yeah (she still works at WWE). She’s just getting healthy. She blew her leg out. Best female wrestler I’ve seen in a long time and her ring work is second to none. So I wanted her and then, Alba Fyre, to take over for Chelsea. They were gonna turn on Piper (Niven) and put her out and put her through a table. Like really send her away for six months or something, and now you have these great two workers standing behind Chelsea… And then, you have ‘em realize, this dingbat. Hey, you turn on her. Piper comes back. They have a tag, then we go into a singles with Chelsea and Zoey and I think she would make it great but, not everybody was a fan of Chelsea Green like I was. I was trying to make America Green again, and they were sitting there getting hot at me. Well, I don’t know [who specifically doesn’t like Chelsea behind-the-scenes]. I totally understand people not seeing her worth if you’re only looking through a top guy lens. Like if you’re only looking for a main event of WrestleMania, I can see you not having her in that vision. But I also see the potential that she could be in that vision. I firmly believe that and I’ll go to my grave believing it, and she’s the right kind of human being. She’s a workhorse. She says no to nothing and yes to everything. She kicked a 40-yard field goal with a broken ankle. For the love of God, the girl’s a national treasure.”