On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about whether WWE ever talked about doing a Four Horsewomen of MMA (Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir) vs. Four Horsewomen of WWE (Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks).

“No, there wasn’t talk about putting the four on four. Yeah, that was on the internet because, creatively, we never talked about that. Not on SmackDown. Anyway, they might have it on Raw. And then the other part was the four horsewomen.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.