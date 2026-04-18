Road Dogg Brian James continues to talk about his unexpected departure from WWE earlier this year.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM this week, the former WWE executive and SmackDown writer spoke about how he felt “a little wronged by WWE.”

“Did any of you watch WWE Unreal? I’m old, so I’m not a fan, it’s a little behind the scenes,” he said. “I feel like I don’t need to tell you what happened. I feel like if you watched that show, you saw what happened, and so here I sit. I’m happy with it.”

He continued, “I have friends there, that are still going to be there. I have gripes, I do have gripes, but saying that even sounds shitty to say. ‘Oh, you’re going to gripe about stuff?’ Why? People there are still my friends. I feel like I was done a little wrong and I feel like I was receiving a paycheck, and I didn’t have any purpose. I was making a dollar, but I wasn’t making any decisions. I think I can make a difference somewhere, where maybe I don’t make as many dollars. In this phase in my life, that’s what I’m thinking of.”

The WWE departure of Road Dogg Brian James broke publicly back on March 5, 2026.