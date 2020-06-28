 Road Dogg and Scott Armstrong Announce the Passing of Vida Gail James

Scott Armstrong and “Road Dogg” Jesse James announced on Twitter that their mother, Vida Gail James, has passed away.

Vida was the wife of “Bullet” Bob Armstrong and mother to Brian, Scott, Brad and Steve. Everyone at Lords of Pain/Wrestling Headlines would like to send our condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family at this time.

