Road Dogg Brian James is about to be all over the place.

In addition to reuniting the New Age Outlaws with Billy Gunn at the Great Lakes Championship: Blizzard Brawl event in Milwaukee, WI. on December 5, the recent WWE creative team member is now being officially advertised for multiple additional appearances.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend will also be turning up at the Squared Circle Expo in Indianapolis, IN. on March 27 and March 28.

Diamond Championship Wrestling is also advertising The Road Dogg for their show in Alabama on March 20.

As noted, Road Dogg Brian James quit WWE last week after several years as one of the lead writers behind-the-scenes.