WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently joined Busted Open Radio to discuss his desire to return to the wrestling industry after being released by WWE back in January of this year. The former multi-time tag champion says he would love to return to NXT, but has also been begging AEW’s Tony Khan for a job because he truly believes he can help. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would love to go back to NXT and help but isn’t sure if he would get hired back:

For a while there, it was hands off and I could write the SmackDown I wanted to write, with help, of course. Then, it got back to the old corporate ways. I would love to go back to NXT. I don’t think I want to go to the main roster. I would love to go somewhere where I have something to offer. What I have to offer is making the television show sweet. I got a couple of ideas about wrestling. I feel like WWE has that. They have everything I have to offer. I don’t know if they’d hire me back. Of course, I’d love to go back to NXT. It’s really cool down there. Shawn (Michaels) and a couple of writers I worked with on SmackDown, got a great rapport with those guys. I don’t know if I’m ready to do the ol’ Windsor nod and fit back into the suits I bought.

Says he has been begging Tony Khan for a job because there are things on AEW that appall him:

I’m not retired, I’m unemployed. I see things on Tony Khan’s TV show that appall me. I could help with that. I have been begging him for a job on every platform I can and I want to know the reason why he won’t hire me.

