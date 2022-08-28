On the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan, Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler and writer talked about Bray Wyatt’s tenure in WWE and how he thinks Vince McMahon ruined him. He also thinks Wyatt will return to the company:

“Truth be told, I think he’ll be back. I think we’ll see him a third time. It did get a little wacky. Right, wrong, or indifferent, I’ll probably get some heat for saying this, but I just feel like sometimes, Vince lets the writers do their thing, it kind of gets successful, and then he feels like he wants to play with it too. Then you just go like, Okay, well, let’s stay with this because we don’t want to just say this sucks, we want to quit or whatever, so let’s try to stay with this. Next thing, you know, you’re doing some of the crap he was doing later in his (Bray Wyatt’s) tenure.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription