On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it.

Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.

Despite making a brief comeback to SmackDown in October 2020, the star was quietly terminated at the start of 2021.

“I didn’t get to know Lars that well, to be quite honest with you. Look, I thought he was, I thought Lars was going to be something special in this industry, a good guy when I met him, respectful. I don’t want to use the word in a derogatory way but freak of nature, like he’s, he has, I don’t know what it’s called, but gigantism or whatever. But so he was probably six, two or three, but 320 pounds of solid muscle like man, you know what I mean? Like it was incredible. And so I just thought oh, this guy is going to be somebody, Vince thought the same thing. I think it put too much pressure on the kid and he kind of backed out of it all. You know what I mean? And so I don’t know but I thought, I thought he’s gonna be somebody. And the other kid is somebody who just beat Miz, and won about 12 grand the other night in a ladder match on Monday Night Raw.”

Quotes via Inside The Ropes