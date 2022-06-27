On the most recent edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about the ongoing situation with AEW’s Jeff Hardy, and how he believes the former world champion is deserving of another chance after his latest DUI arrest. Road Dogg specifies that Hardy needs to drastically change his lifestyle, even sharing advice for his own battles with substance abuse. Highlights are below.

Thinks Jeff deserves another chance but that he needs to drastically change his lifestyle:

“People believe in second chances. America was built on second chances, WWE was dang sure built on second chances, and the fact is that Jeff deserves one. He’s been living hard and it’s time to stop now. He has to be ready and willing to do whatever it takes to stop living that way.”

Shares some advice for Jeff regarding substance abuse and how he battled it himself:

“I didn’t know living a different way was a possibility for me. I thought, and I say this all the time, I didn’t care which handful of pills killed me and I was wondering which one was going to do it and when. Living crazy like that, you don’t have to live like that ever again and it’s okay. I hope he realizes that now, but it’s not easy, it’s not easy to get off that vicious merry-go-round man. You’ve got to reach out and somebody’s got to pull you off kind of, that’s maybe where we’re at right now. Praying for him for sure, first and foremost. I can’t do anything for him but pray for him.”

