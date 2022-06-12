Road Dogg recently spoke with Liam Alexander-Stewart of Inside The Ropes where he spoke about a wide range of topics including NXT stars that he is high on after working in the developmental brand before his release from WWE.

He thinks NXT Champion Bron Breakker is the total package.

“There are several of them and look, one’s the champion right now, Bron Brekker and it’s not because I love his family. It’s because he’s an incredible athlete, an incredible human being. Look, nine times out of ten and people say, I’m a WWE apologist and whatever, but nine times out of ten, Vince will ask you, Hey, this kid’s good, huh? Yes, sir. What kind of person is he? So that matters and this kid is that and he is the total package, literally. There’s another, a young lady, Nikita Lyons. I think she’s got a ton of charisma. She can rap, dance, work a little, too. I think she’s getting better at her in-ring work, which that’s why she’s there and that’s what she’s doing. She’s very young. I think she has a huge upside. She also has a huge backside. Oh, okay. I couldn’t help that! [Laughs]”