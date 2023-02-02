Brian “Road Dogg” James believes WWE could 100% do another all-women’s show similar to the Evolution premium live event from 2018.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed this topic during the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. He does question the business ethics of such a show, and states that he would be curious as to who would buy it, but adds that the female talent on the roster is the best in the world and creatively they could definitely make it work.

I think there’s room for an all-women’s show. It’s just ‘who wants to buy that?’ in TV sales. There’s definitely enough talent to have a women’s two-hour show on [blahh] and it could be called [blahh]. I’m not sure what it would be called.

James recently appeared for WWE on the Raw 30th Anniversary special. He has been working behind-the-scenes as the Senior Vice President of live events, and previously worked as a producer for the company.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)