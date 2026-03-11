The New Age Outlaws are reuniting this December.

An upcoming independent wrestling appearance has been announced for Road Dogg following his recent departure from WWE’s creative team.

Dave Herro’s Great Lakes Championship Wrestling revealed on Wednesday evening that The Road Dogg and Billy Gunn are scheduled to appear at the promotion’s annual Blizzard Brawl event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on December 5.

The appearance marks the first officially announced booking for Road Dogg outside of his previously advertised commitment for WWE World in Las Vegas since news surfaced last week that he had exited WWE’s creative team.

The longtime DX member and former WWE producer has yet to publicly detail his next move following the departure, but independent appearances are already beginning to line up.

More bookings could certainly be added before the end of the year.

As of now, however, Blizzard Brawl stands as the first confirmed post-WWE appearance on his schedule outside of WWE World.

Additional details about the event, including ticket information, can be found at BlizzardBrawl.com.