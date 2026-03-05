Another notable name is exiting WWE.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Brian James reportedly departed from World Wrestling Entertainment on Thursday, ending his latest run with the company behind the scenes.

According to reports circulating within the wrestling world, James made the decision to step away from his position on WWE’s creative team.

In recent years, he had been working primarily on the SmackDown brand as part of the company’s writing staff.

His departure comes not long after he was featured prominently on the second season of WWE Unreal, the behind-the-scenes documentary series that recently premiered on Netflix.

However, the appearances didn’t necessarily cast James in the most favorable light.

Throughout several episodes, James was shown in segments revolving around the controversial release of longtime friend and former tag team partner Ron Killings, better known to WWE fans as R-Truth.

The situation sparked significant backlash among WWE talent and management behind the scenes.

The reaction from fans was even louder.

Following the news of Killings’ release, supporters rallied behind him with the viral #WeWantTruth social media campaign. The groundswell of support quickly gained traction online and ultimately led to Killings returning to the company almost immediately, signing a new contract to remain with WWE.

James’ history with WWE spans more than three decades.

He originally debuted with the company in 1994 as “The Roadie,” before later achieving greater fame as Road Dogg as part of the legendary tag team The New Age Outlaws.

Over the years, his relationship with WWE has been on-and-off, with departures in 1995 and again in 2001.

After returning in 2011, James transitioned into a backstage role as a producer and writer. He briefly stepped away again in 2022 before eventually returning to the creative side of the business.

Now, with his latest exit making headlines, it appears another chapter in Road Dogg’s long WWE run has come to an end.

