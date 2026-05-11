Few people can go toe-to-toe with “The Great One” on the microphone.

But The Road Dogg can.

That’s how Brian James sees things, anyways.

The legendary former D-Generation X member and WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke during a recent K&S WrestleFest virtual signing about the top five talkers in pro wrestling.

While on the topic, the D-X member turned longtime behind-the-scenes WWE executive gave himself credit for being better than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the stick.

“I don’t know about this order, but I’m gonna go with it,” he began. “Jake ‘The Snake.’ My father (‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong). I’m gonna say my father, and damn you if you don’t agree. I’m gonna say Dusty Rhodes… Well look, (Ric) Flair was always great but, to me, it’s about grabbing the person…. Ted DiBiase was always good but he didn’t catch my — oh! Roddy Piper. Piper always had a good story to tell, always grabbed a hold of you in some way… And then I’ll say… Chris Jericho. I don’t wanna say that, I’m gonna be honest with you,” James laughed.

He wasn’t done there.

Road Dogg continued, “Chris Jericho may be the same as The Rock and I may get a lot of heat for saying this and I apologize if I’m wrong — I didn’t hang around Rock backstage either — but I didn’t hang around Jericho enough to know if his stuff was scripted. I know all Rock’s stuff was thought about and written out, and I feel like Chris’ — it may be now because I saw something lately that I feel like was well thought out. But I don’t know, I feel like, off the cuff, I’m better than The Rock.”