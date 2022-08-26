On the latest edition of his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about the great Bryan Danielson, and how the American Dragon really likes to work stiff inside the squared circle. Road Dogg also commented on Danielson’s recent showdown with Daniel Garcia, and how he thinks Garcia will continue to get over with AEW fans due to his work ethic. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Recalls Danielson being very snug with his kicks:

“Yeah, he was stiff. He just kicked me real hard. I was like, ‘Hell. Don’t do that. I’m going to slap my leg when I hit you, so don’t kick me hard.”

On Garcia and Danielson’s matchup and how he thinks Garcia will get over due to his work ethic:

“They had a heck of a match, I tell you what. Those two beat the tar out of each other. If that’s what you’re into, you were dang sure into that one, because that’s just good ol’ pro rasslin’,” said Dogg. “Guys like [Daniel Garcia] whose work gets them over. You don’t see him as a character, as a larger than life, jumping off the screen at me, he’s not that guy. But, his work gets him over and look, you can say that for a lot of people now, but he’s got it a strong worth ethic and he works hard.”

