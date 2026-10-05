Road Dogg believes The Miz and Chyna should be part of next year’s WWE Hall of Fame class.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the WWE Hall of Famer made the case for both names to receive inductions next year. When it comes to The Miz, Road Dogg believes his eventual induction is already a foregone conclusion.

“Miz and Chyna for WWE Hall of Fame next year,” Road Dogg wrote. “Mike is a 100% going in, why put it off?”

The Miz has put together one of the most decorated careers in WWE history, capturing multiple world, mid-card and tag team championships. He is also a two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion and remains an active member of the SmackDown roster.

Chyna, real name Joanie Laurer, was a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and Women’s Champion who broke numerous barriers during her run with the company. She passed away in 2016.

Chyna was previously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X, but has yet to receive an individual induction.