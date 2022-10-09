WWE Executive and Hall of Famer Brian James (Road Dogg) recently joined the “Superstar Crossover” program to discuss the incident between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo in AEW, which stemmed from Guevara telling Andrade that he hit him too hard. Check out James’ full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On Sammy Guevara complaining about being hit too hard:

“It’s wrestling bro [Road Dogg laughed]… I mean look, bless his [Sammy Guevara] heart… Again, that goes back to the generations. How can another man go to another man after a wrestling match and go, ‘Hey, you hit me too hard?’ You know what I mean? If you get hit hard, if I hit you really hard and it’s too hard, I’m gonna apologize to you anyway. Like, ‘Oh, that’s my bad dude. I caught you with that one,’ whatever.”

Says he can’t compute that Guevara actually told that to Andrade:

“But for you to have the — it’s almost an oxymoron. For you to have the intestinal fortitude to walk up to a man and say, ‘Hey man, you hit me too hard.’ I don’t even know how to compute that.”

How hard Gunther and Sheamus hit each other:

“GUNTHER and Sheamus, watch that match and if you don’t wanna be on either end of those receipts, then you’re barking up the wrong tree as far as business opportunities.”

