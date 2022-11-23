On the latest edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about top company superstar Brock Lesnar, where he claimed that The Beast didn’t want to work with Kevin Owens before discussing how Lesnar had a good amount of pull due to the relationship he has with Vince McMahon. Check out full highlights from Road Dogg’s podcast below.

Talks Brock Lesnar facing AJ Styles at Survivor Series instead of Jinder Mahal, and how Lesnar said he didn’t want to work with Kevin Owens:

I want to clarify, it is not that he did not want to work with Jinder. It’s that he really thought he could have a better match with AJ. So I just wanted that to be clear. Like because look, I don’t think I’ve ever heard of Brock saying I don’t want [to], I’m not working with that guy. Well, I did, I did hear that with Kevin Owens, but only him.

Says Lesnar has that type of pull due to his relationship with Vince McMahon:

Look, Brock is that kind of talent, like I just talked about, has a special relationship with Vince. And so apparently they had a conversation and, and a decision, a creative decision was made. We’re gonna go with AJ Styles as a champion into this tournament at Night of Champions.

