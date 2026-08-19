Brian “Road Dogg” James claims his political beliefs cost him an opportunity to work for AEW.

James made the allegation on social media Wednesday during an exchange that initially centered around his comments that the AEW Tag Team titles were “beneath” Austin and Colten Gunn. During the discussion, James said he had previously been “turned away” by AEW, though he did not specify exactly when the opportunity occurred.

“Actually, I was turned away because of my political/core beliefs. That happened IN AMERICA,” James wrote. “I didn’t donate to or vote for Trump, BUT his old man did, why was I punished?”

James had publicly expressed interest in working for AEW after being released from his backstage role with WWE in 2022. Nothing ultimately came of it, and James later returned to WWE. He served as co-lead writer of SmackDown before opting to leave the company earlier this year.

In another post Wednesday, James claimed journalist David Bixenspan was responsible for the AEW opportunity falling through because of something James had posted on social media.

“This is the guy that screenshot my social media Post (I am conservative) and then used it to get my opportunity canceled. I feel differently than a lot of you. Im not sorry for who I am and how I was raised.”

Bixenspan responded that he did not know what James was referring to, prompting James to walk back the accusation against him specifically.

“My bad David. I guess there’s another David B out there doing this.”

James was also linked to a potential role with TNA’s creative team earlier this year, but talks reportedly stalled without the two sides reaching a deal.

As for his current status, James wrote Wednesday that he is “unemployed and living my life.”

Actually, I was turned away because of my political/ core beliefs

That happened IN AMERICA 🇺🇸

I didn’t donate to or vote for Trump, BUT his old man did, why was I punished ? — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) August 19, 2026

I will say this. For all the people who championed him coming to AEW, saying the tag titles are "beneath" Austin & Colten Gunn shows an lack of understanding of AEW tag titles. They weren't beneath Omega & Page, nor Christian & Copeland, nor FTR, nor Young Bucks. Saying tag… https://t.co/BR3mBZBepY — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 18, 2026

This is the guy that screenshot my social media Post (I am conservative) and then used it to get my opportunity canceled.

I feel differently than a lot of you. Im not sorry for who I am and how I was raised https://t.co/9m19tQUkL8 — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) August 19, 2026

My bad David

I guess there’s another David B out there doing this — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) August 19, 2026