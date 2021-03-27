Tracy Conant James, the wife of former WWE superstar Brian James (aka Road Dogg), issued a series of statements on her Facebook page revealing that Brian suffered a heart attack on Thursday night shortly after returning from Orlando, and is currently in the hospital.

I want to thank everyone for the prayers and text. Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results.he has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He’s always been on bp meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian He feels horrible and for God to please heal my husband so he can come hone ! Thank y’all all so much!

She later adds that a kidney test came back clear, and they are awaiting to look at Brian’s heart on Monday.

Just an update. Doc just came in. Kidneys came back clear and a heart cath is scheduled for Monday and they will determine then what’s to be done. Please continue to pray for him and his doctors. And our family. Thank y’all and we love y’all!

Get well soon Road Dogg!