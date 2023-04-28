Brian “Road Dogg” James looks back on Carmella cashing in her Money In The Bank briefcase on Charlotte Flair.

The Hall of Famer and current VP of live events spoke about this moment back in 2018, which saw the Queen of Staten Island capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship from The Queen days after she ended Asuka’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34. When talking about the booking decision on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, James says he felt validated as fans did pop for the title change.

Wow, we gave the fans what they want (Road Dogg said about Carmella cashing in on Charlotte Flair after she ended Asuka’s streak)… I get it, I get it. There’s room for that idea in the concert of ideas but, there’s also room in the exact last statement you made. The fans were popping and Carmella, you can argue that she was not ready for prime time, that she was young and all these girls are wrestling great and here she comes just kind of a pretty face and she can wrestle but she is not at the level of Charlotte, you know what I mean? And people know that, but here she is.

Staying on the subject, James admits that he thought Carmella cashing in was great storytelling and helped put a lot of extra eyeballs on the product.

We debuted this new tag team (Jessica McKay & Cassie Lee), they dropped the girl and then here comes — I don’t know, I don’t know. I think it’s great storytelling, I think it’s great wrestling, I think it’s great moments and I’ll back up and say, I think that’s all wrestling is now. I think it’s almost all life is now. Moments and it’s how do we present those, how do we wrap ‘em up, package ‘em up and present ‘em to you and then how do you receive it, how do you perceive it and so, I don’t know. I thought it was good stuff man. Lot of new eyeballs on the program and things are a-changin, you know what I mean? So I don’t know, call me crazy.

Elsewhere on his podcast, James spoke about WWE’s business relationship with Saudi Arabia and how it is very lucrative for both parties. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)