On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about the criticism WWE takes for their 50/50 booking style.

“I know I did it when I was a writer and it serves a purpose though it’s hated. There’s very few people that can tell me that, that I’ll listen to. Very few of them have been in the shoes of writing 52 weeks a year and 12 PLEs in between those. So very few people have had that honor/burden, so I’ll only listen to some of y’all tell me that’s not hard and 50/50 is not necessary. I wouldn’t say it’s necessary, but I would say if you want to keep every character in a position to where they’re promotable, and look, it also goes into my bigger philosophy and this is going to break the internet of, wins and losses don’t matter. It’s about episodic television and that’s how I look at it now. You can look at it any other way you want to, but from an episodic television show, which is where we all know that’s where the money comes from now, that’s what rules the day. You got to keep the characters like Becky Lynch doing well, but you also got to use a character like Becky Lynch every now and then to make a newcomer look well. There might be an instance where I need Becky’s, and exactly what she is, a star. I need her star power to give said NXT upcoming star the carrot and the clout that he or she deserves when coming in. ‘Oh my God. They beat Becky Lynch.’ Right, wrong, or indifferent, it’s a philosophy and it’s a philosophical disagreement if you agree or disagree.”