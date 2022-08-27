On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke in-depth about WrestleMania 30, and WWE’s decision to end the Undertaker’s legendary Mania undefeated streak on the show to Brock Lesnar. Road Dogg admits that he never agreed with the decision, and if it were up to him Taker would have retired with the streak still in tact. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says he disagreed with the decision:

“I disagreed, but again, it’s creative decisions that neither… I don’t want to say they don’t matter, but they don’t,” Dogg said. “My wife was still at the building, I went back [to the hotel] and spent some time with myself, ordering room service and relaxing. My wife texted me saying ‘Undertaker just lost,’ and I thought she was lying to me.”

Recalls his wife telling him that Taker had lost:

“I couldn’t get it up on my iPad — I was trying to watch it on my iPad in the room and I couldn’t get it up. She said, ‘He just lost,’ I said, ‘No he didn’t, they’re gonna do something again, start the match over, they’re going to do something.’ I was in denial because I wasn’t in the know on that. So wow, what a moment, I’ll never forget that guy’s face, the fan with the glasses, I think that’s how we all felt.”

Believes that Taker should have never lost the streak:

“Looking back on it now, I think we all still kind of feel that way. Yeah, you hitched the wagon to Brock but at what expense? At what cost? Like I said, it really doesn’t matter, but I would’ve [voted] for him to go out clean and not ever lose at a WrestleMania. That would’ve been really cool.”

