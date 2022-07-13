During a live Q&A session on AdFreeShows WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about top WWE superstar Seth “Freaking” Rollins, and the early struggles the former Grand Slam champion had when he was in NXT. Highlights can be found below.

Recalls giving Seth Rollins advice that he didn’t want to take:

“He used to do this thing in the corner where he would jump up and down, and jump up and down, and run like he was in a mosh pit, and then just run and hit the guy with the forearm. And I thought, ‘Man, that’s so anti-climatic.’ It seemed like the build-up to it was bigger than the finish of it. So I went to him and told him that, and he said, ‘No, that’s what I do. I’m not changing it. That’s what I do.’ And I went to [Triple H] and I said, ‘Well, that kid, I’ll never talk to him again.’”

How Rollins developed some bad habits in NXT:

“His bad habit was not saying, ‘Okay, thank you sir,’ or whatever and being respectful and then not doing what I said like every other young wrestler. At least pretend to respect what I’m telling you, you know what I mean? And what I was telling him was right. He did change it, and he did come up with something that was more [of] a bigger pop than the set-up to it.”

How management eventually set Rollins straight:

“They had a ‘come to Jesus’ speech with him down there. And he changed his whole philosophy and perspective on how he was looking at stuff, and look at him now, man. On top of the world, doing some of his best work too, I might add.”

On NXT’s current recruits:

“I think they want to build their own athletes and I don’t know how many more out there there are. But I still think they’ll hire people from the independent scene. I think it will just be younger talent that hadn’t been out there for 10 years.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)