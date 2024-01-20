On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about who is the best babyface in today’s wrestling:

“I’m gonna say Cody but punks back then people love [CM] Punk now he is kind of the anti hero. You know what I mean? But I believe that people believe he speaks for them. And that man does that carry weight. And so yeah, I don’t know we’re not you know, I look at Seth Rollins too, and I think he’s doing his best work ever. I think he’s a different kind of, he reinvented himself and has a different kind of character now and has the title so I you know, I there’s a lot of good baby faces. Look, I also love a good Daniel Bryan, who I don’t know if he’s a heel or a babyface, but he’s always that little guy who will kick your ass. And that in that matters, because I don’t know if you remember when Brock threw him on his head one time and the whole world thought he was out of wrestling again. And then he came back to kick Brock’s ass a little bit. And it was the biggest best thing I’ve ever seen in my life. You know what I mean? He’s the underdog and he’s that scrappy underdog who can carry his weight and then some, so I don’t know I probably Cody. I’m gonna go with Cody.”

