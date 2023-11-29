On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about why he wouldn’t have wanted to become a World Champion back in the day in WWE.

“I guess, some people would want to hear me say like, ‘I’d love a world title run,’ I would not have loved a world title run, I wasn’t that guy. And now that I’m sober, I still wouldn’t have been that guy, like, that’s not me, don’t put that much responsibility on me. Do I have to be the face too? Like this ain’t a face that you want to make the face, for one thing, but for another thing it’s like, I don’t want to be that dude.”

He continued, “So, I got to do everything, man, it’s been a dream, it’s been a dream, that I’m still dreaming. Off of that two years, I got a podcast. Off of that two years, I got a job in the industry, off of that two years. The relationships built during them, so I don’t know man, I’ve had a great career.”