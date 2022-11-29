On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about WWE United States champion Austin Theory, and how he believes big things will be in store for the rising star, whom he praises for putting on excellent matches on a weekly basis. Check out Road Dogg’s full thoughts on Theory in the highlights below.

Says Austin Theory has been getting over with fans by having really good matches despite taking many losses:

If you think about Austin Theory, working on TV a bunch, having great matches but hadn’t won any of them, I don’t think about that. This is where I’m going to anger more people with, is Austin Theory is putting on some, as the kids say, bangers. Don’t you get over by having great matches?

How losses don’t define a wrestler getting over with fans:

If wrestling is so good, profitable, and marketable, then why isn’t his ability to wrestle greatly getting him over? I would argue that it is getting him over. The kid is a stud athlete, good-looking, and can go. Sure he’s losing some matches. So has Seth Rollins, and so has everybody. Get mad at me, internet; his character is getting established and he’s going to put on great wrestling matches.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)