On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about how he didn’t understand Matt Hardy’s Broken character that he did in Impact Wrestling and later the Woken character in WWE.

“I know it caught on and I know it was huge on social media and it caught on even larger than that, but I didn’t get Broken Matt Hardy, but I also was 45 or 47 and a white guy and probably a nerd. I don’t know if I’m cool or not. I think I used to be, I’m told. I don’t know. It wasn’t for me apparently because I was like, so he talks weird now but he still wrestles the same. I don’t know. It was weird to me, but I also am smart enough to know I’m not smart enough. I saw it get over. I saw his popularity through that phase. I know it wasn’t for me.”

