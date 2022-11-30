On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about being in 3 Live Kru in TNA vs. being with DX in WWE. The 3 Live Kru featured Road Dogg, Ron Killings, and Konnan.

“3 Live Kru might be my favorite to be quite honest. It’s hard to say that from a business standpoint because of the vast pay gap, for lack of a better phrase, but from an artist standpoint, like the starving artist where you’re just enjoying your work and putting stuff out that you enjoy, I loved 3 Live Kru. Man, there’s some stuff we did in a trailer park, and in the hood, and vignettes we did with 3 Live Kru that were classic and just fun to be a part of. Don’t get me wrong, I had a blast in DX and that’s where I made my butter, but I had a really good time doing 3 Live Kru.”

