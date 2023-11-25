On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about who was a better sports entertainer – The Rock or Steve Austin.

“I say The Rock. And I only say that because she specifically said sports entertainer. And I think, yes, Stone Cold was a sports entertainer, for sure. First and foremost. But what’s he doing now? [laughs]. I went with The Rock on the last one. I think Stone Cold was a better wrestler than The Rock. And some of the stuff that I say might not make sense to you, but it makes sense in my head, and that’s where I have to live.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.