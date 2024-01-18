On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about what he would like to see more of from babyfaces in today’s wrestling.

“I want my babyfaces to be a little more humble nowadays. Everybody’s the king. Everybody’s the queen. Everybody’s the greatest in the game. Everybody’s the greatest of all time. Like, if everybody’s greatest of all time, then nobody’s the greatest of all time. So, pick and choose what you say and who you’re saying it to because I’m not buying it sometimes.”

