On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg looked back on his cameo in the 2012 Royal Rumble matchup, and how the appearance was pitched by the WWE writing team so fans could receive a nostalgia pop. Highlights from the show are below.

Says he blew up quickly in the match cause he was out of shape:

“So it was a spontaneous thing, and I had about a month to prepare. I had not quit smoking cigarettes yet, so that was a big problem for me in the match. During that match, I got so blown up after hitting myself, I just got down in the corner in the turnbuckle and my brother Scott was a ref on the outside and he just came to me, he said, Just breathe, just breathe. And that sounds funny to the person, but like, at that point, when you’re so blown up, you literally need to stop thinking of everything else and just breathe. You know what I mean?”

On doing spots with Cody Rhodes and Miz after:

“And so he was talking me through it all. And I thought, Oh, God, here it comes I got another part here. I got to feed back up for something. But the funniest part to me Look, I appreciate Miz And Cody Rhodes both came to me and said, Please let me be a part of the jabs and I was like Thank you. Let me do some let me get something man before I get beat up.”

How the writers were the ones who pitched for him to return:

“The writers. There’s always a nostalgic pop like I when I was doing the rumble I fought hard to have Bubba Dudley come in and Philadelphia I just thought man that’s a that’s one you don’t want to miss you know what I mean? Even if he didn’t do anything or win his music hitting in Philly means something so I don’t think that were the case but they had a guy in house that could get a nostalgia pop. It didn’t matter if he won or lost. Get the pop do your jabs get crap can’t and and you know the check is in the mail.”

