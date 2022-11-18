On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about the NXT invasion angle of SmackDown in 2019, a creative decision that was made due to most of the main roster being stuck in Saudi Arabia, an incident that occurred shortly after WWE’s pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia earlier that week.

The former multi-time I.C. and tag champion also gives his thoughts on the Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole main event match that took place on that SmackDown. Highlights are below.

Recalls NXT invading SmackDown in 2019 due to most of the roster being stuck in Saudi Arabia, and how he really liked the Daniel Bryan vs. Adam Cole replacement match, but wouldn’t call it the best SmackDown main event ever:

The show was great. And I look I disagree with him saying it was the best main event. I do agree it was awesome, and it was different and it was very New Japan. But that’s not what our audiences is preconditioned to. And so I would argue that some of the main events that year and the period right around there were really good. This was just The Observer’s brand. You know what I mean? This was Daniel Bryan working with the American Dragon or whatever, Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole. And so look, it was a very New Japan or Ring of Honor kind of match, and it was awesome to watch and it was different. But I disagree that it was like the best main event in the history of the business. Like I think it was great. I do and I think the both guys are great. I’ve seen both guys have great matches. This was one of them. You know what I mean?

How Road Dogg enjoys Punjabi Prison matches and Santino Marella:

Like I think what they loved about it was oh my god, WWE is dipping their toe into the style of, of everyone else, and that’s cool. That is a very cool thing, and that’s it. It’s very understandable like that, but don’t give it that credit, you know what I mean? Like, I don’t know, I feel like I’m dogging it now. And I don’t mean to because the match was that incredible. It was just like, it was a different style, man. It was a different different kind of match. You know, I love the Punjabi Prison Match, so what do I know? Santino Marella is my favorite wrestler, so what do I know?

