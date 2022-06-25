On the latest edition of the Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about his biggest accomplishment as a tag team wrestler, which he said was defeating the legendary Road Warriors, as well as what he believes was his biggest accomplishment as a singles wrestler, which was his run as hardcore champion. Highlights are below.

Says beating the Road Warriors was his biggest accomplishment as a tag team:

Well, look, I think beating The Road Warriors as a Tag Team is the biggest thing you could possibly do. I think they’re number one. They were number two on my Mount Rushmore. So, I think beating them as a Tag Team is the biggest thing we ever did.

Believes his hardcore championship run was his biggest singles accomplishment:

As an individual, I think the Hardcore Championship run was pretty good. It was pretty aggressive. I don’t like to use the word ‘violent’ because Vince told me not to. But it was aggressive and it was a fight every week and it was different than every other match. I just really felt like I could sink my teeth into that.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)