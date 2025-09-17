DX was one of the defining acts of WWE’s Attitude Era.

Featuring Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna, and the New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn), the group took the popular Attitude Era by storm with two different iterations.

Now, one of the original members has revealed who he would pick if a modern-day version of DX were put together.

In a recent interview with Gamingbible, Road Dogg was asked to put together a new generation lineup for the faction. He singled out some of today’s top WWE stars, including Judgment Day members and The Street Profits.

“I’d have to pick Rhea Ripley for sure, and Damian Priest,” Road Dogg stated. “Damian reminds me a lot of a younger Undertaker.”

Road Dogg continued, “I might have to take Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, the Street Profits, too. I could also have JD McDonagh; he could be my new X-Pac. Do you know what, I’ll just take the entire Judgment Day group while I’m at it.”