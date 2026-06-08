Road Dogg believes WWE’s developmental system is filled with talent that could become major stars in the future. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed several NXT performers who have caught his attention and identified the names he would personally invest in moving forward.

When asked about prospects who stand out to him, Road Dogg immediately pointed to Shiloh Hill as someone with significant upside.

“There’s something on the horizon for him.”

Road Dogg explained that while Hill is still developing, he sees qualities that suggest the young performer could become a major player if he continues progressing.

According to Road Dogg, patience is important when evaluating developmental talent, but certain performers have a way of standing out long before they reach the main roster.

Another name that drew praise was Bayley Humphrey. Road Dogg was particularly complimentary of her physical presence and compared her to one of the most dominant women in wrestling history.

“She’s the next Chyna in my opinion.”

The comparison immediately highlights the level of potential Road Dogg sees in Humphrey. Chyna remains one of the most recognizable female stars the industry has ever produced, making the remark one of the strongest endorsements Road Dogg offered during the discussion.

Road Dogg also mentioned Tony D’Angelo, a performer who has become one of the more established acts in NXT.

“I really like Tony D.”

D’Angelo has consistently been featured near the top of the NXT card and has developed a character that stands apart from many of his peers. Road Dogg’s comments suggest he believes that uniqueness remains one of the performer’s biggest strengths.

Throughout the conversation, Road Dogg emphasized that star potential is not determined solely by athletic ability. Instead, he pointed to character development, presentation, and the ability to connect with an audience as critical factors in determining who ultimately succeeds.

For that reason, the WWE Hall of Famer appears to be paying close attention to performers who bring something different to the table rather than simply excelling inside the ring.

While NXT continues to serve as WWE’s developmental brand, Road Dogg’s comments offer an interesting glimpse into which prospects have impressed one of the industry’s most experienced creative minds.

With performers like Shiloh Hill, Bayley Humphrey, and Tony D’Angelo continuing to develop, Road Dogg believes WWE’s future remains in good hands.