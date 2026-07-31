Around the time of TNA Slammiversary in June, reports indicated that Brian “Road Dogg” James was expected to join TNA Wrestling in a creative role behind-the-scenes. While James was present at the pay-per-view, he did not remain for the television tapings afterward as the two sides were still working to finalize a deal.

According to Dave Meltzer in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, those negotiations have since hit a standstill.

“Talks with Brian James to come here [TNA] have stalled,” Meltzer wrote.

Meltzer added that an agreement does not appear to be imminent.

“He didn’t make a deal and right now they don’t seem to be close to a deal.”

TNA’s current creative team includes Hunter Johnston (better known to wrestling fans as Delirious) and Eric Tompkins, who serves as the company’s Vice President of TV Production and Executive Creative Director. Tommy Dreamer had been one of the promotion’s key creative voices before departing the company ahead of Slammiversary in June.

James previously worked behind the scenes in WWE, most recently serving as SmackDown’s co-lead writer before leaving the company earlier this year.