On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about the team of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable:

“They were really, really good together. I would say glorious. What’s great is Bobby is still with the company and is doing some behind the scenes work and Chad Gable to me is in his prime. His resurgence of his wrestling ability in my mind over the period of the storyline with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship just reminded me personally of what a hell of an athlete and a model American that Chad Gable is. I know I’m going to throw up, but I’m being dead serious. He’s a great human, a great employee, a great wrestler, like, he might be the real John Cena. He’s just a really good guy and he really works hard.”

(H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the quotes)