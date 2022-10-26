While Bray Wyatt’s recent WWE return at Extreme Rules was largely speculated on and rumored, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James says he had no idea the return was happening, and he likes it that way.

James recently discussed Wyatt’s return on his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast. James recently ran RAW while WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was out with COVID-19, but he noted that he is not in the inner circles that discuss creative these days, and didn’t know Wyatt was returning that night.

“It was done so well and it just a visual roller coaster ride,” James said. “I am not in that, those inner circles anymore that talk about creative, so I honestly did not know he was coming back.”

James continued and commented on being spoiled these days.

“I love it. I love not knowing,” James said. “There is something very liberating about being ignorant … Not knowing everything is cool sometimes, because then you get surprised and so, I think that’s the age old argument about spoilers.”

