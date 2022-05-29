Road Dogg made an appearance on “‎Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon after years of working as a wrestler, producer and creative team member:

“He paid for me to go to rehab, which, in my mind, and in my heart, directly equates to me being alive today,” Road Dogg said. “He did the same for my brother, Scott. He then re-employed us for 10 years, paid me well, and gave me life experiences the likes that I’ll never see again. So what am I going to be mad about? Who am I supposed to be mad at? Because I can’t keep up with him? Because I can’t outwork the super human worker. The man is a machine. He works and works and works, and I personally couldn’t keep up with him. That’s on me. That’s not on him.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription