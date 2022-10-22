On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about AEW’s Jungle Boy getting a mainstream song from the 80s. AEW boss Tony Khan hasn’t been afraid to spend some money on mainstream songs for his performers. Jungle Boy is now using “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora.

“That’s cool and everybody gets to do that, but I ain’t even seen Jungle Boy on TV,” Road Dogg said. “You know what I mean? Is it worth it? The answer to me would be, ‘no,’ and I’m sure people disagree with that who love those entrances. I just, I don’t think it’s worth it.”

