Brian “Road Dogg” James weighed in on Chelsea Green’s interim WWE Women’s Championship victory at SummerSlam, while also questioning why it took so long for her to receive that level of opportunity.

Following Green’s ladder match win on Sunday, the former WWE writer took to social media to congratulate the new interim champion. At the same time, he suggested that some talent are held back by creative decisions centered around established top stars.

“SO CONGRATULATIONS Chelsea Green,” Road Dogg said. “The hard part for me is, WHY DID IT TAKE SO LONG FOR OTHERS TO SEE!”

Road Dogg continued by expanding on his point, arguing that the focus on “top guys” can leave other performers underutilized.

“‘Top guys vision’ leaves a lot of talent underutilized,” he continued. “Not a knock just the truth. Truth…..there’s another one.”

He closed out the post with the hashtags ‘#WWESummerSlam2026, #OUDK, and #LISTENUP.’

Road Dogg parted ways with WWE nearly five months ago after serving as SmackDown’s co-lead writer. His departure came not long after the controversy surrounding the first season of WWE Unreal, where he supported Green’s push while others questioned her standing, with Michael Hayes notably describing her as someone who helped create stars rather than being one herself.

Green’s SummerSlam victory came after those WWE Unreal comments resurfaced in recent days. She captured the interim WWE Women’s Championship by winning the five-way ladder match on Sunday, marking the latest milestone in her WWE career.

After the show, Chelsea Green sarcastically dedicated her title victory to Michael Hayes.