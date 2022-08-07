On the latest edition of the Wrestling Outlaws podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about Brock Lesnar not wanting to work with Jinder Mahal back in 2017, a decision he doesn’t blame The Beast for since Mahal had only just gotten started as a main event act at that time. Highlights are below.

Says Lesnar didn’t want to work with Jinder Mahal:

“Brock said, ‘I’m not working with him.’ Look, he said that about several people, by the way.”

How Mahal’s whole run was a summer experiment and doesn’t think he could have worked well with Lesnar:

“I don’t think so. Brock’s on another level. And so if you get somebody else that’s on, like, I don’t know that he’s on another level in a way where he could carry a Jinder Mahal title match and make it look competitive. I don’t know that he’s on that level. But yeah, I don’t think Jinder could do it. You call it an experiment, Chris. And I honestly think it was a summer experiment. And when Brock came back and said, ‘Okay, what are we going to do?’ We’ll do whatever we want to until Brock comes back, and then we’ll get the title on somebody to work with and we’ll have a main event match.”

What Mahal was missing for that match with Lesnar:

“Look, I don’t think just like I think the fans kind of viewed it, it wasn’t a great creative decision. I fought it as hard as I could. But that was the decision that was made. He was going to be champion. Now look to Vince’s point, we dressed him up and put those Bollywood Boys with him and we did everything we could do and looked beautiful on television. It didn’t have any substance, you know.”

Says he assumed Mahal got the WWE world title due to Vince trying to build up the market in India:

“Look, that’s what I assumed. I know what happens when you assume but that’s what I assumed and I don’t think that’s a bad idea. You know what I mean? What if it took off? What if it did something at the biggest market on the globe? You know what I mean? Like it’s not a bad roll of the dice because ratings were still pretty decent during it all because we did have other great stuff underneath.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)