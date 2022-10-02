On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about some of the celebrities that have appeared in WWE over the years, including Jonah Hill, who ended up not appearing on Raw for a guest host spot. This was despite being advertised up until the day of the show:

“I’ll give you an example of a real crappy interaction with a celebrity. Jonah Hill. He came to promote something at Madison Square Garden and they ended up getting hot at him and just said, ‘We’re not doing it. Screw it.’ I think it was Monday Night Raw and Jonah Hill was supposed to be there to promote something. I don’t know if there was a creative difference. I just know a lot of people talked bad about him after it didn’t happen. So yeah, that’s an example of one that didn’t work well and I also don’t even remember the vehicle he was trying to promote, so maybe it wasn’t so great.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription