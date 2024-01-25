On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about what his feelings were about AEW when they first started in 2019.

“It was a period where, like, ‘Oh, okay. We’re not the only ones anymore. We’re not such Lone Ranger’s anymore.’ When they started getting hot for a little while, it got even scarier a little bit. It was like, ‘Oh, they are giving the fans what they want.’ The Internet wrestling community thinks they’re the only fans out there and I think the ratings prove there are more than just that on a weekly basis. They started getting great. They were giving everybody exactly what they wanted, but then they realized they have to do it 52 times a year and so now they’re catching up. I thought there was reason for concern. It’s not concerned like, ‘Oh God. There goes the neighborhood. Roll up the shutters.’ It’s just like, ‘Okay, we ain’t the only player in the game anymore.’ I think you fast forward five years and my feeling has reversed and I think the feeling has reversed that there is only one player in the game and the other player is in rehab.”

